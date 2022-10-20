Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,981,189 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,981,189 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.20% of Workday worth $69,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Workday by 7.7% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Workday by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,792,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday stock opened at $146.50 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.10 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.67. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.57.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

