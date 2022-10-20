Jennison Associates LLC Sells 41,853 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41,853 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.39% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $85,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 253,972 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $208.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.98.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LH. Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

