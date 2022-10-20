Jennison Associates LLC Sells 481,870 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,211,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,870 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Johnson Controls International worth $105,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.5 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

