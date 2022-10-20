JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Trading 6.1% Higher

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.37 and last traded at $23.36. 15,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 660,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.70.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $67.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $163,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,072 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,657,134 shares in the company, valued at $118,969,528.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $163,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,500 shares of company stock worth $3,451,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in JFrog during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,188,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in JFrog by 877.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,060,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after purchasing an additional 952,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 455.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 899,673 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in JFrog by 103.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,403,000 after purchasing an additional 828,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in JFrog by 59.7% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,345,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,251,000 after purchasing an additional 503,035 shares in the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

