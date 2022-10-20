JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 11,563 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,325,000 after buying an additional 3,865,185 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,793,000 after buying an additional 7,610,709 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,467,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,799,000 after buying an additional 452,889 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $685,157,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,834 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.35. 187,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,821. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average is $64.83. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.