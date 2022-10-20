JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 284 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.63.

MCD stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $250.44. The company had a trading volume of 74,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,006. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.23 and a 200-day moving average of $249.99. The stock has a market cap of $184.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

