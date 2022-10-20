JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,565 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $15,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
IVE stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.28. The company had a trading volume of 38,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,370. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.54 and a 200-day moving average of $143.42.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
