JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

EFA stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.99. 1,389,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,325,028. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

