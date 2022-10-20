JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,357,000 after acquiring an additional 892,974 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $183.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,852. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

