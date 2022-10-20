JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.62 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.92. 65,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,920. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.94. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

