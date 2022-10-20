JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $62.29 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,673,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,072 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $62,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 17,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,549. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.73. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $29.33.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.