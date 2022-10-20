JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $9,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $292,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,818,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,237,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,612 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $86.53. 8,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,035. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.38. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

