Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Given New $5.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JOBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 40,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at $99,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 40,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at $99,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 28,325 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $115,849.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,263.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 453,010 shares of company stock worth $2,216,287 over the last ninety days. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 114.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,567 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 13.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,749,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after purchasing an additional 441,206 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,482,000. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

