JOE (JOE) Price Down 3.9% This Week

JOE (JOE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. During the last week, JOE has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a market cap of $62.74 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JOE

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

