Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) PT Lowered to $170.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.69 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $433.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.73.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,032 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 52.2% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,102,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.