Joystick (JOY) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.54 Billion

Joystick (JOY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Joystick token can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00002663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a total market cap of $2.54 billion and $637,926.00 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,102.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002889 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023139 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00057301 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00048812 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022826 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

JOY is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.49724024 USD and is down -4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $645,119.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.