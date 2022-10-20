Joystick (JOY) Price Reaches $0.50 on Exchanges

Joystick (JOY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Joystick has a total market cap of $2.51 billion and approximately $482,969.00 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,205.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006433 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002759 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005938 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023014 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00056026 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00052547 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022824 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.49724024 USD and is down -4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $645,119.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.