Joystick Price Tops $0.51 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last week, Joystick has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $2.53 billion and $477,278.00 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Joystick Token Profile

JOY is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.49724024 USD and is down -4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $645,119.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

