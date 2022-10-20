JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€155.00” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on Airbus in a report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) price target on Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($148.98) price target on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €133.00 ($135.71) price objective on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AIR opened at €100.88 ($102.94) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €97.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of €101.11. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($102.01).

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.