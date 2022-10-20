JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $93.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s previous close.

AEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. Ameren has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.69.

Insider Activity

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 80.9% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 37,095 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Ameren by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Ameren by 8.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,271,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 20.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

