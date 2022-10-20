JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target to $42.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 37.34% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSIQ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.
Canadian Solar Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.38. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 0.7% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 823,460 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.0% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 32,006 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 415.8% during the second quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Canadian Solar Company Profile
Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.