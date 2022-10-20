JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $379.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $419.00 to $379.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 90.01% from the stock’s current price.

SEDG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.48.

SEDG stock opened at $199.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.09. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $1,538,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $1,538,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,571 shares of company stock worth $10,183,247. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

