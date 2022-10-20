JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Emera (TSE:EMA) Target Price to C$56.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$66.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EMA. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emera to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Emera from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$63.75.

Emera Stock Performance

Emera stock traded down C$1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$50.19. 1,058,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,831. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99. Emera has a 1 year low of C$48.63 and a 1 year high of C$65.23.

About Emera

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emera will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

