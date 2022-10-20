JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Holdings Increased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $11,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. LVZ Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $52.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,640. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.26.

