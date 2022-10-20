JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Position Raised by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $812,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 664,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,420,000 after purchasing an additional 149,414 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 44,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,892 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JPST remained flat at $50.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,126,337 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.14.

