Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.17 EPS

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 2.6 %

KALU stock opened at $66.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.99. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $59.24 and a 1-year high of $114.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -789.74%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Kaiser Aluminum

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $31,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $170,737.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 1,200 shares of company stock worth $87,820 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 77.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 63.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

