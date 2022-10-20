Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ KALU traded up $8.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.83. 470,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,169. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $59.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $31,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,737.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $87,820 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,617,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,471,000 after buying an additional 22,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,615,000 after purchasing an additional 265,426 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 57.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 285,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

