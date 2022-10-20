KBR, Inc. (KBR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on January 13th

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

KBR has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. KBR has a payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KBR to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Trading Down 0.6 %

KBR opened at $46.93 on Thursday. KBR has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,279.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,279.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KBR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,188,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,415,000 after buying an additional 64,012 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after buying an additional 1,289,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,499,000 after buying an additional 28,891 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth about $22,631,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.