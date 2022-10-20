KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

KBR has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. KBR has a payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KBR to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

KBR Trading Down 0.6 %

KBR stock opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.99. KBR has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KBR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KBR news, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,279.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in KBR by 103.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in KBR by 112.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank acquired a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth about $200,000.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

