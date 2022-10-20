Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

KW traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,828. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.57. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $136.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.85. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,031,929 shares in the company, valued at $38,708,247.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $1,187,900.85. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,031,929 shares in the company, valued at $38,708,247.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 162.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 91.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,792,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,716,000 after acquiring an additional 857,233 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter worth about $2,878,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 675.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

