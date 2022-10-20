Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to C$34.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Keyera from C$40.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$40.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.13.

KEY stock traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$28.38. The company had a trading volume of 376,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,426. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$26.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.50.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Keyera will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

