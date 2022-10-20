Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Truist Financial

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

Shares of NYSE KIM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.25. 301,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,209,982. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 155,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

