Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KNX. Evercore ISI upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

NYSE KNX traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.52. 107,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Stories

