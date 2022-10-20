Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

NYSE KNX opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.23. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also

