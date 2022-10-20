Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KNX. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE KNX opened at $49.42 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.