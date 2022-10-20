Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Lowered to $52.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KNX. StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.39.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.81. 216,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,836. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Stories

