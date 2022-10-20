Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KNX. Evercore ISI upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.28.

NYSE KNX opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

