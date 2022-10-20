Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.53. 481,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 698% from the average session volume of 60,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.
Know Labs Trading Down 3.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $110.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06.
Know Labs Company Profile
Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors.
