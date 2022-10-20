KonPay (KON) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $124,484.00

KonPay (KON) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, KonPay has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KonPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. KonPay has a market cap of $105.92 million and $124,484.00 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KonPay Profile

KonPay’s genesis date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

