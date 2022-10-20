KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) Shares Down 1.4%

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.18 and last traded at $17.18. 101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF Trading Down 4.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $686,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 91.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,874,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,633,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the period.

