Kroger (NYSE:KR) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Guggenheim to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KR. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.
Kroger Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,083,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,887,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. Kroger has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.76.
Institutional Trading of Kroger
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Kroger by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Kroger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Kroger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
