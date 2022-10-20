Kroger (NYSE:KR) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Guggenheim to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KR. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,083,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,887,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. Kroger has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.76.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Kroger by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Kroger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Kroger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

