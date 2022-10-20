Kroger (NYSE:KR) Stock Rating Lowered by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KR. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Kroger Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $42.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.76. Kroger has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,958,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,188 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $71,410,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 476.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,276,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,304 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

