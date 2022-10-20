KRS Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

KRS Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,724,000 after buying an additional 140,074 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,724,000 after purchasing an additional 392,964 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,412,000 after purchasing an additional 176,991 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,849,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,117 shares of company stock worth $2,040,788. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.69. The stock had a trading volume of 15,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,578. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,032.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.64.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

