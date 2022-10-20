KRS Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 11,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $157.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,337. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.85 and a 200 day moving average of $188.93. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $327.78. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.28, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock worth $3,401,497. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.