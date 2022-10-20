KRS Capital Management LLC Has $157,000 Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 125.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 5,381,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $43,000,462.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,900,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,301,878.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

SOFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

SOFI traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 364,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,850,836. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.58. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.39 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.