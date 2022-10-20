Kyber Network Crystal v2 Market Cap Tops $151.26 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00004462 BTC on exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market cap of $151.26 million and $26.89 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
Kyber Network Crystal v2 Token Profile
Kyber Network Crystal v2’s launch date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 177,809,350 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official website is kyber.network. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork. The official message board for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is blog.kyber.network.
Kyber Network Crystal v2 Token Trading
