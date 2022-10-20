Kyber Network Crystal v2 Market Cap Tops $151.26 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00004462 BTC on exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market cap of $151.26 million and $26.89 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Token Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2’s launch date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 177,809,350 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official website is kyber.network. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork. The official message board for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is blog.kyber.network.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyber Network is a hub of liquidity protocols that aggregates liquidity from various sources to provide secure and instant transactions on any decentralized application (DApp). The main goal of Kyber Network is to enable DeFi DApps, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and other users easy access to liquidity pools that provide the best rates.All transactions on Kyber are on-chain, which means they can be easily verified using any Ethereum block explorer. Projects can build on top of Kyber to utilize all the services offered by the protocol, such as the instant settlement of tokens, liquidity aggregation, and a customizable business model.Kyber looks to solve the liquidity issue in the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry by allowing developers to build products and services without having to worry about liquidity for different needs.The Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) token is a utility token that is the “glue that connects different stakeholders in Kyber's ecosystem.” KNC holders can stake their tokens in the KyberDAO to help govern the platform and vote on important proposals — and earn staking rewards in Ethereum (ETH) that come from trading fees.”

