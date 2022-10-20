Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $953,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $2,660,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after buying an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $136,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.19. The stock had a trading volume of 76,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,366,743. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.33. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.15 and a 1 year high of $115.50.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

