Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,416 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,012 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22,322.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 955,166 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,897,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 129.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 452,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,902,000 after acquiring an additional 254,983 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NOBL traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.05. The company had a trading volume of 727,531 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.96.

