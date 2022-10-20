Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 4,465 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,112,000 after purchasing an additional 658,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after purchasing an additional 610,815 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $83,786,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,181,000 after purchasing an additional 525,597 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,236. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

