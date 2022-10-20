Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,430 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $22,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $91.83. 81,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,699,604. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.48.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

